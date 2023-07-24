NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue are investigating a house fire that left six people displaced Sunday evening.

According to officials, the report of the fire came in around 10:55 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Horton Circle, not far from Devonshire Road and Sewells Point Road.

When firefighters arrived at the residence, they found a fire in one of the bedrooms. They were able to quickly put the fire out before it spread to other parts of the home.

The fire was called under control at 11:09 p.m.

Five adults, one child, and one dog have been displaced following the fire. Red Cross will be assisting.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.