NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Six people have been displaced following a house fire Saturday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 3:32 p.m. in the 7000 block of Midfield St.

Six people were displaced following a fire on Midfield Street in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen by grease on the stove and there was a minor extension into the second floor.

The fire was marked under control at 3:47 p.m. and officials say there were no injuries reported.

Red Cross is working to assist the six people who were displaced.