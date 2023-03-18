NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Six people have been displaced following a house fire Saturday afternoon in Norfolk.
According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 3:32 p.m. in the 7000 block of Midfield St.
Officials say the fire started in the kitchen by grease on the stove and there was a minor extension into the second floor.
The fire was marked under control at 3:47 p.m. and officials say there were no injuries reported.
Red Cross is working to assist the six people who were displaced.