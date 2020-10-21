6 alleged NC drug-traffickers arrested on multiple charges including murder-for-hire of Norfolk resident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Six alleged members of a North Carolina-based drug-trafficking organization were arrested Wednesday on multiple drug, firearm, and murder charges including the murder-for-hire of a Norfolk resident.

Court records show that in the indictment unsealed Oct. 21, the defendants were charged for roles in a long-running drug conspiracy allegedly led by Jaquate Simpson and based in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area.

The indictment alleges that during the conspiracy, a Norfolk-based drug dealer who had been buying cocaine from the conspiracy failed to pay for a multi-kilogram delivery.

The indictment alleges that, as “payback,” Simpson and his “right-hand man,” Landis Jackson, hired Kalub Shipman and Nelson Evans to murder someone associated with the Norfolk drug dealer, and on April 19, 2016, Shipman and Evans shot Lillian Bond to death outside her residence on Trice Terrace in Norfolk.

Six of the defendants were arrested in the Greensboro and Charlotte areas Wednesday. The other two defendants, Simpson and Shipman, are currently in state custody and will make their initial appearances in federal court at a later date.

Court records show the following were arrested in connection to the above incidents:

Jaquate Simpson, AKA “Quay,” “J,” “Stacks,” “Predator,” 36, was arrested on charges including continuing criminal enterprise; murder while engaged in continuing criminal enterprise; narcotics conspiracy; murder while engaged in a drug-trafficking offense; distribution of cocaine; use of a firearm resulting in death; conspiracy to commit murder for hire; murder for hire.

Landis Jackson, AKA “Juve,” “Juvie,” 36, was arrested on charges including continuing criminal enterprise; murder while engaged in continuing criminal enterprise; narcotics conspiracy; murder while engaged in a drug-trafficking offense; distribution of cocaine; use of a firearm resulting in death; conspiracy to commit murder for hire; murder for hire.

Kalub Shipman, AKA “Kato,” “Baydo,” 32, was arrested on charges including murder while engaged in a drug-trafficking offense; use of a firearm resulting in death; conspiracy to commit murder for hire; murder for hire; felon in possession of a firearm.

Nelson Evans, 30, was arrested on charges including use of a firearm resulting in death; conspiracy to commit murder for hire; murder for hire; felon in possession of a firearm.

Patrice Farland, AKA “Treece,” 41, was arrested on charges including narcotics conspiracy; distribution of cocaine.

Brian Tate, AKA “B. Tate,” 35, was arrested on charges including narcotics conspiracy.

Mario Love, AKA “O,” 36, was arrested on charges including narcotics conspiracy.

Shafter Manuel, AKA “Pete,” 37, was arrested on charges including narcotics conspiracy.

If convicted, the charged defendants face mandatory minimum sentences ranging from 10 years in prison to life.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A full copy of this press release with case details, investigating departments, and prosecuting attornies can be found on the website for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

