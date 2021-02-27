57-year-old man dies following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died after being struck by a vehicle in Norfolk Friday evening.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Sewells Point Road around 8:15 p.m. Friday regarding the vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers got to the scene, they found the pedestrian, identified as 57-year-old Antonio Fort, suffering from serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured. Investigators say speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.