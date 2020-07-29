$50,000 donated to student food pantry at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A big donation of $50,000 from PRA Group to Old Dominion University aims to keep students fed.

Originally, ODU wanted to launch a student food pantry in the fall, but because of COVID-19, they opened it earlier.

“We knew our students were being impacted and our families were being impacted, so we went and moved the timeframe up so we could assist their students over the summer as well,” said Don Stansberry, interim vice president for student engagement and enrollment services.

Stansberry says “The Pantry” came about after they sent out a survey.

“Surprisingly, many students responded back they were making choices about how they were spending their money or were missing meals,” he said.

PRA Group, a Norfolk-based business that acquires and collects nonperforming loans, wanted to support these students.

“It’s a critical need for students that need basic necessities to be able to invest in themselves in the educational process,” said Chris Graves with PRA Group.

Graves says it’s important for them to give back to their community. The Pantry is restocked once or twice a week. Stansberry says they’re also accepting donations every day.

If you would like to donate you can drop off food at the Panera Bread on Monarch Way.

Latest Posts: