$5,000 reward for information leading to arrest of person who shot Dominion lineman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy and the Norfolk Crime Line are working together to figure out who shot one of the power company’s lineworkers earlier this month.

There is now a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot the lineman on Friday, Feb. 11.

The shooting happened around 1:47 a.m. Friday near Monticello Avenue and East Freemason Street, near the MacArthur Center.

A crew was replacing an underground transformer when cars attempted to speed through the work zone, which had closed a couple of blocks so workers could safely do the job.

The supervisor attempted to stop a third car, but the driver pulled a gun and started shooting, according to Dominion Energy.

The lineman was shot in the leg. His injury was not considered life-threatening. Dominion Energy also said three other workers were injured attempting to dive out of the way of the car.

“We are grateful that all of our impacted employees are recovering from their injuries,” said Bonita Billingsley Harris, a Dominion spokeswoman.

Police have released images and a video of the car possibly involved in the shooting. Those who can identify the vehicle or its occupants should contact police.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.