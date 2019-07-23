500 local students celebrate Apollo 11 50th anniversary with special viewing of Hidden Figures

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This week marks the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11’s return after landing on the moon. To commemorate this historic moment, students from Norfolk took a trip to the movies.

The children packed the Attucks Theater to watch the movie Hidden Figures and learned about three women who helped in the early stages of space travel: Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughn. The kids even met someone who worked with them.

Donn Speller-Turner says her 40-year career at NASA Langley Research Center is due in part to women like Mary Jackson, who encouraged her to follow her passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math.)

“My first four years at NASA Langley, I was mentored by Mary Jackson,” explained Speller-Turner.

Speller-Turner was at the Attucks Theater Monday night to speak to the 500 boys and girls from United for Children’s LEAP program.

She told the children, “Some of you might be really smart with math or science, but is it hard to say sometimes? It’s hard because why? Your friends will make fun of you.”

“We’re just hoping that they see themselves in the hidden figures and that they can see a way to use their own innate skills and what they’re learning to achieve stem leadership,” said Jarrett Brunny with the United Way.

Even if the children choose another career path, Speller-Turner encouraged them to strive for excellence “in any and everything you do.”