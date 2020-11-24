500 free meals available Tuesday in Norfolk at ‘Thanks and Giving’ event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — People impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may receive a free hot meal today at a Norfolk restaurant.

The Azalea Inn and Time Out Sports bar will distribute up to 500 meals from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside at the Roosevelt Gardens Shopping Center (2344 East Little Creek Road).

Each box includes a turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and green beans. The meals are one per person on a first come, first served basis. For safety reasons, motorists and passengers should stay in their cars.

The “Thanks and Giving” event is made possible by Virginia Wins Together, a community initiative made up of operators and locations that host Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment (QVS) games.

“With so many negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, QVS, our operators and customers want to help folks during these difficult times,” says QVS General Manager Jeanna Bouzek. “We are also thankful that we can partner with a great restaurant, Azalea Inn and Time Out Sports Bar, to support our community in a meaningful way before the holiday.”

At the event, QVS will also announce how much revenue it alone has generated since July for Virginia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and local governments from a special state tax on skill games. That levy, $1,200 per gaming terminal, totals millions of dollars statewide.

