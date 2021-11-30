50-year-old man arrested, accused in string of back-to-back burglaries at car washes in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in a string of car wash burglaries in Norfolk has finally been arrested.

Norfolk Police say 50-year-old Eric T Davis has been arrested and charged with 4 counts of vandalism, 4 counts of possession of burglarious tools, 2 counts of grand larceny, and 2 counts of petit larceny.

Davis is connected to burglaries at several car washes in the area including:

Solar Wash located at 5550 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

The Wash House located at 1207 W. Little Creek Road

Express Car Wash located at 501 E. Little Creek Road

Green Clean Auto Wash located at 8338 Tidewater Drive

SuperSpray Car Wash located at 7927 Chesapeake Boulevard

Davis is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This is breaking news and will be updated.