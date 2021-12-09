5-year-old boy hit by vehicle on Tidewater Dr. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle over the weekend in Norfolk
Police tell 10 On Your Side that the boy was hit by a vehicle in the 8400 block of Tidewater Drive at around 1:20 p.m. on December 5. When officers arrived, they determined that the vehicle had fled the scene.
The child was transported to CHKD with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
