NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police says five suspects are in custody following a police pursuit.

According to police, Norfolk Police and Virginia Beach Police were in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway.

During the pursuit, the suspects rammed into one of NPD’s vehicles before fleeing on foot.

Police say all involved were taken into custody. No officers were reported injured.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

