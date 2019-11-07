5 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital after Norfolk fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people, including four young children, had to go to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out at an apartment.

Fire crews were called to the 800 block of 26th Street around 12:30 p.m. and reported the fire was under control 30 minutes later.

Four of the occupants taken to the hospital were children under the age of three. Fire officials confirmed they all had minor complaints associated with smoke inhalation, as did the fifth person.

One dog died from smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire cause appears to be unattended cooking.

