5 ODU online programs recognized among best across the US

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five of Old Dominion University’s online programs have been recognized as some of the best across the country.

The programs made U.S News & World Report 2022 Best Online Programs rankings for 2022.



The online rankings include public and private colleges and universities with degree-granting programs with categories including bachelor’s programs and graduate programs in business, information technology, criminal justice, education, engineering and nursing.

ODU currently offers more than 120 online programs, the most of any state school in Virginia.

ODU’s rankings for programs that placed among the nation’s best are:

No. 80 (tie) Best Online Bachelor’s Programs (out of 384)

Seven additional ODU online programs also ranked nationally:

Master’s programs in computer information technology

Engineering

Nursing programs for veterans and education for veterans

Bachelor’s programs for veterans and in psychology

MBA programs for veterans.

