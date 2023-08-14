NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 40th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival Kicks off Friday.

Jazz legends Gerald Albright, Dave Koz, Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius and Maysa Leak will headline the show.

Other performers in the two-day lineup include Keiko Matsui, Jazz Funk Soul featuring Jeff Lorber Everette Harp and Paul Jackson Jr., Kim Waters and Kayla Waters, and Kandace Springs.

Organizers say, the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival, which has blossomed into one of the nation’s more prominent jazz festivals.

This year there will be new expanded guests experiences to celebrate four decades of smooth jazz on the waterfront such as a festival pre-show party that will feature performances from local jazz musicians, RaJazz.

Additionally, there will be a satellite festival merchandise store in the Norfolk Waterside Marriot’s lobby for out of town guest to purchase exclusive festival merchandise.

Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/FesteventsTix. Below is a list of pricing

Single-Day General Admission – $35 Advance / $45 Week-Of

Two-Day General Admission – $60 Advance / $70 Week-Of

Single-Day Reserved Seating – Sold out

Two-Day Reserved Seating – Sold out

Two-Day VIP Reserved Seating – Sold out

Boater Package – $225

The 40th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health runs Friday through Saturday at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.