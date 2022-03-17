HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man who turned himself in after 14 years on the lam has been sentenced to four years in prison for a stabbing that killed a Hampton University student in 2005.

According to online court records, Jihad Amir Ramadan, whose birth name was Justin Faustin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended on Thursday, leaving a four-year active term to serve.

He will also be on supervised probation for 10 years following his release.

According to police, Ramadan stabbed 20-year-old Byron Bryant in July 2005 after a large fight on Queens Way in Hampton. He died later at a local hospital.

Ramadan was 18 at the time and identified as the suspect, however, he fled the state.

In September 2019, Ramadan turned himself in at the Norfolk City Jail. U.S. Marshals at the time said they believed constant pressure on Ramadan’s family for information and numerous news releases were factors in him turning himself in after so long.

