4-year-old accidentally shot self in Norfolk, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk 4-year-old was taken to the hospital on Friday morning with an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Norfolk police responded to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters just after 10:30 for the report of a child that was shot. The wound was determined to be non life-threatening and the shooting was accidental.

There are few details in the case, but detectives determined it happened in the 7900 block of Diggs Road, off Tidewater Drive.

At this time no one has been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

