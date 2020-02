Two people were taken to the hospital after a dump truck crash Friday morning on I-64 East near Newtown Road.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck Friday morning on I-64 East near Newtown Road.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. and involved four vehicles, including the dump truck.

Virginia State Police say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Check back for updates.