4 transported after apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire on W. 37th Street.

Officials say they received the call around 3:44 a.m. for the fire in the 1000 block of W. 37th Street.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire showing from the second floor of the building. It ended up spreading to the attic.

The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes.

Two people were rescued from windows on the second floor. Four people were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to help six adults and two children displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.