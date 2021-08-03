4 taken to hospital after crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk said four people were transported to the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
First responders were called to the crash just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Tidewater Drive and Columbia Avenue.
Four people were transported, but details on their injuries were not immediately released.
