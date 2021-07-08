4 sailors taken to hospital, later released after fire on USS Gettysburg

Norfolk

The guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) transits the Gulf of Oman in 2013. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle H. Wilkie III/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy said four sailors were injured after a fire aboard the USS Gettysburg Wednesday night at BAE Systems Ship Repair.

The sailors have since been released from the hospital, the Navy said in an email Thursday.

The ship’s force and Norfolk Fire Department responded to a small fire in a machinery space on the ship Wednesday. The Navy said the fire was extinguished quickly and was caused by sparks from “hot work.”

Four sailors assigned to the Gettysburg were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were later released.

There was no damage and no impact on the ship’s mission or operations.

Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center will review the incident.

The ship is currently at BAE Systems for maintenance and modernization.

“As the fire is still under review we are limited on any further information we can supply at this time,” a Navy spokesperson wrote in an email Thursday.

