NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk left four people injured early Friday morning.
According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street at Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.
Upon arriving on scene, police located four victims with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to a witness, this all happened after an altercation.
“I was walking and I see a man fussing. We go get in the car and then three minutes later, shots, a lot of shots: boom, boom, boom, boom,” Mahogany Lynn said. “Just stop the violence. It’s getting out of hand. It’s ridiculous. You can’t even enjoy yourself anymore.”
Police said that a person of interest has been detained.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
