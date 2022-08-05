NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk left four people injured early Friday morning.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street at Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.

Upon arriving on scene, police located four victims with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a witness, this all happened after an altercation.

“I was walking and I see a man fussing. We go get in the car and then three minutes later, shots, a lot of shots: boom, boom, boom, boom,” Mahogany Lynn said. “Just stop the violence. It’s getting out of hand. It’s ridiculous. You can’t even enjoy yourself anymore.”

Police said that a person of interest has been detained.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.