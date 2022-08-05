NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk left four people injured early Friday morning.

According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street at Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.

Upon arriving on scene, police located four victims with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a witness, this all happened after an altercation.

“I was walking and I see a man fussing. We go get in the car and then three minutes later, shots, a lot of shots: boom, boom, boom, boom,” Mahogany Lynn said. “Just stop the violence. It’s getting out of hand. It’s ridiculous. You can’t even enjoy yourself anymore.”

Police said that a person of interest has been detained.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.