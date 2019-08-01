4 people recently cited for trespassing at Norfolk dog park after hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people in Norfolk have had to answer to a judge for staying at the Stockley Garden’s Dog Park in Ghent past the posted 7:30 p.m. closing time.

Each individual was handed a summons for misdemeanor trespassing. Wednesday morning three of those had a court appearance. All three were found not guilty.

“Often from what I’ve noticed since I do live on the block is folks are in the park and sometimes it takes them a few extra minutes to round their pups up to leave,” explained Adryan Clapp, a Ghent resident and former president of the Ghent Dog Park Association.

“Sometimes they’ll leave around 7:35- 7:40, but that is still after hours and the concerned neighbors they will call the police and call the city and things like that.

The hours for the park in Stockley Gardens have been contentious for years. In 2018, a number of people voiced concerns about the park closing when the sun went down at 5 p.m. Many claimed they weren’t home from work by then and needed later access to the park.

The park is in a residential area, and some home owners have complained about dogs barking during the later hours.

Most of the dog parks in Norfolk are open sunrise to sunset. Stockley Gardens Dog Park is different. The current hours are the result of a compromise from a meeting in 2018 between Parks and Recreation, the Ghent Dog Park Association and the Ghent Neighborhood League.

Clapp says everyone seemed on board with the times until recently. Now more and more people want the park to stay open later when the daylight hours are longer.

Clapp encourages everyone to follow the rules of the park and says if anyone wants the hours to change, they should go through the proper channels.

“What I recommend to folks is if they are concerned about the park hours or they want to change them of the summer, they need to go through the right process,” suggested Clapp. “Getting active with the Ghent neighborhood league, which is our civic league, contacting the city of Norfolk, reaching out to our City Councilwoman Andrea McClellan. Go through those avenues to say ‘hey we’re voicing our concerns, what can we do to change this?’ Because power in numbers is what it’s going to take.”