4 men injured, 1 critical, following overnight shooting on Granby St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man has life-threatening injuries and 3 others were injured following an overnight shooting in Norfolk.

According to police, they initially got the call for shots fired in the 700 block of Granby Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. However, when they got to the scene, officers could not locate any victims.

While on the scene, police were advised that four men arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

3 men had non life-threatening injuries while one sustained life-threaten injuries.

No further information has been released. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

#NPDNews. 4 people injured in shooting on Granby Street. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/FLGZBB0d5A pic.twitter.com/79KjZC4GFt — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 7, 2021