4 men injured, 1 critical, following overnight shooting on Granby St. in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man has life-threatening injuries and 3 others were injured following an overnight shooting in Norfolk.

According to police, they initially got the call for shots fired in the 700 block of Granby Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. However, when they got to the scene, officers could not locate any victims.

While on the scene, police were advised that four men arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

3 men had non life-threatening injuries while one sustained life-threaten injuries.

No further information has been released. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10