4 juveniles taken into custody after fight at Southside STEM Academy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said they took four juveniles into custody and charges are pending after a fight Monday afternoon at Southside STEM Academy.

Police responded to the school, located at 1106 Campostella Road, around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Four kids were taken into custody. Police did not release their ages. Charges were pending against the juveniles as of 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

10 On Your Side saw numerous police cruisers outside the school Monday.

A video circulating on social media claims to show the police response to the incident. The video shows a classroom in disarray and several police officers near the door. During the video, which is only 1 minute 52 seconds long, multiple police officers come into the room and take at least two children into custody.

10 On Your Side received multiple tips from people connected to the school that it was on lockdown for several hours.

Officials with Norfolk Public Schools declined to release additional information.

Police and school officials did not say what may have led to the fight.

10 On Your Side has previously written stories about one family’s concerns about bullying at Southside STEM Academy. The family got a temporary court-issued 14-day protective order against one of the alleged bullies, but the order was not extended by a judge.

The family attempted to transfer their middle-schooler to another district.