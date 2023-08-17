NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to the second floor of a Norfolk duplex injured a dog and displaced four people, a Norfolk Fire-Rescue official said.

The fire was reported at 7:14 p.m. in the 3200 block of Flanders Avenue, and when crews arrived, the found a fire in the bedroom on the second floor of a duplex structure, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Glen Williams said.

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Crews were able to contain the fire to the second-floor bedroom. They found a dog unconscious in the home, and after removing the dog, they applied oxygen to it and it is now resting with no life-threatening injuries, he said.

Four people living in both units of the duplex will be displaced and need Red Cross assistance, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was declared under control at 7:34 p.m.