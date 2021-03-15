4 displaced after townhouse fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say four people were displaced after a townhouse fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 6600 block of Chesapeake Boulevard for a structure fire just after 3:30 p.m.

Responding units say the fire appeared to have started outside and extended into the interior of one of the townhomes.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from extending to adjacent units.

The fire was marked under control at 3:57 p.m.

No injuries were reported but four people were displaced as a result of the fire.