4 displaced after kitchen fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were displaced by a kitchen fire in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
Fire officials said they responded to the 600 block of Mariners Way in Norfolk around 1:50 p.m.
Crews arrived to find smoke visible from the home. The fire was deemed under control by 2:12 p.m.
There was no extension to other rooms or floors of the building.
Four residents were displaced.
There were no injuries reported.
