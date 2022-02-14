4 displaced after kitchen fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were displaced by a kitchen fire in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded to the 600 block of Mariners Way in Norfolk around 1:50 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke visible from the home. The fire was deemed under control by 2:12 p.m.

There was no extension to other rooms or floors of the building.

Four residents were displaced.

There were no injuries reported.