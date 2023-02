NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire at a home on February 18.

Around 1:59 p.m. firefighters started working on the fire at 312 Maycox Avenue. At 4:08 p.m. the fire was under control.

Firefighters say that upon arrival they saw smoke.

No one was injured but four people are displaced.

Fire on Maycox Avenue on February 18. (Photo Courtesy: NFR)

Investigators are at the home and no official cause is available at this time.