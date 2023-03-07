NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three men and one juvenile have been arrested in connection to the shooting that left one man dead and another injured in January.

On January 15, around 4:40 a.m. police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for the report of two men who had arrived with gunshot wounds.

Omon L. Hamlin, 37, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, the other man remains stable.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street.

The following have been arrested in connection to this homicide:

Curtis L. Willoughby, 19, of Portsmouth, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Deante A. Davis, 18, of Norfolk, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding, vandalism, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Ziontaye T. Spencer, 19, of Chesapeake, has been charged with disregarding police command to stop, unauthorized use, petit larceny, and tampering with an auto.

A 17-year-old male has also been charged and is being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

Unnamed, 17, Deante A. Davis, 18, Ziontaye T. Spencer, 19, Curtis L. Willoughby, 19. (Photo Courtesy: NPD)

Willoughby, Davis, and Spencer are all being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.