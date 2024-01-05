NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire in Norfolk has left four adults and eight children displaced Friday morning.

According to a Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief, the fire was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of Greenleaf Drive, not far from Campostella Road and Teakwood Court.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from one unit of an apartment complex.

The flames spread to three apartment units, resulting in the displacement of four adults and eight children. Red Cross will be assisting with the displacements.

One person has been transported to the hospital for a non life-threatening injury.

The fire was marked under control at 1:44 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

