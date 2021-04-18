3rd Virginia Zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

Stubbley and Osceola (Via Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Preliminary results for a third tiger at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk confirmed it contracted COVID-19.

According to Zoo officials, the third tiger named Christopher had his preliminary results come back on Thursday and confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The first two tigers at the facility, Stubbley and Osceola, had their preliminary result a come back positive just days prior.

The zoo says Stubbley and Osceola developed mild respiratory symptoms, including a dry cough and wheezing, the week before.

It’s unclear how the tigers got the virus.

Officials say Stubbley and Osceola are expected to be back on exhibit Monday, April 19.

