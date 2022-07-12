NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police announced on Monday that the third victim in a triple shooting back in January died and they’re still investigating the case.

The third victim, 30-year-old Shakeithya S. Cooper, was shot in the ankle and later died in March. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Two men, Keith D. Winstead and Trevon C. Moore, also died in the shooting on January 9 in the 800 block of Jerome Avenue.

No suspects have been identified, but homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.