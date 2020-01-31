39 sailors stationed aboard the USS John F. Kennedy reenlist Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than three dozen U.S. Navy sailors are making a big commitment for the second time, all in the name of freedom.

On Friday afternoon, 39 sailors from the Reactor Department stationed aboard the carrier USS John F. Kennedy reenlisted on the deck of the USS Wisconsin.

“I’ve been in the Navy for 27 years and this is the first time we’ve ever had a reenlistment to this magnitude that I’ve been involved with so it’s a huge honor for me,” said the reactor department master chief at the ceremony.

Family members and loved ones gathered around to capture the moment.

Sailor Miranda Mistalski was one of the first to get pinned.

She says it just means she gets to serve her country longer.

“I get to get some more qualifications on the ship, which gives me more opportunity in the civilian world, so I’ll be able to do more. I can finish my college degree, or get my masters and get more degrees, so it helps me in the long run, ” said Mistalski.

For many, this means they are committing to six years in the service.

Most sailors — 38 out of 39 — advanced to petty officer 2nd class Friday. They will work to bring new technology to the John F Kennedy.

“Getting a pretty penny and ranking up is pretty great,” sailor Justin Fortaleza said with a smile.

Combined, the sailors received reenlistment bonuses totaling more than $2.3 million dollars.

Not to mention, all together they’ll serve 232 years.