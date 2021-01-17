37th Annual MLK Community Leaders free virtual event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Urban League of Hampton Roads is hosting the 37th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders free virtual event Monday.

On Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., join in as the group honors his legacy and recognizes dedicated leaders throughout the community.

Since 1984, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards are presented to individuals or groups who exemplify service, demonstrate the values modeled by King, and make significant contributions to the community.

