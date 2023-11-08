NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s almost time to set the streets aglow in Downtown Norfolk. The 37th Annual Grand Illumination Parade happens Saturday, Nov. 18.

This years theme “Gingerbread Dreams” will be brought to life by marching bands, motorized units, walking units, floats, and an appearance by the big guy himself — Santa Claus.

The Grand Illumination Parade is the official kick off of the holiday season in Norfolk. Each year, tens of thousands of people pour into Downtown Norfolk to experience the spectacle of lights.

The parade immediately follows the Grand Illumination that lights up the Downtown skyline.

“This is the 37th year of the region’s favorite holiday parade,” said Mary Miller, president and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council. “We are proud of the continued quality of this beloved tradition and thankful for the hundreds of participants and volunteers that make it happen.”

The parade will also be streamed on Facebook Live @DowntownNorfolk and at DowntownNorfolk.org on Nov. 18 at 7p.m.

Things get underway at 7 p.m. but visitors are encouraged to arrive before 5 p.m. to avoid traffic. Early bird parking rates of $3 are available from 5am until 5pm in most city garages. For a list of garage locations click here.