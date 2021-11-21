3,500 people take to the streets as Norfolk Harbor Race Weekend returns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s annual Harbor Race Weekend returned November 20 – 21 with nearly 3,500 people taking to the streets of the Mermaid City.

“There is something magical about the Chartway Norfolk Harbor race weekend. The combination of the energy that our participants bring to the event, along with the excitement surrounding the grand illumination of Downtown Norfolk, all creates a festive vibe that makes a perfect event weekend,” said Amy Frostick, co-owner of J&A Racing. “We have enjoyed many years of working with the City of Norfolk to host a safe and fun event for all involved.

After being held virtually in 2020, participants ranging from 3 to 79-years-old, competed in four different races over the weekend. The weekend kicked off Saturday morning with a 5K, followed by the kid’s mile.

On Sunday morning, runners took to the streets for a 10k and half-marathon.

Amanda Pearson of Norfolk, Virginia enjoyed the weekend with friends from local run clubs.

“The weather this weekend was awesome! The cheer zones really helped keep the energy up, and the finish line by the water was incredible,” Pearson said. “It has been 2 years since we got to do this, so it felt great to be back running in Norfolk!”

Zachary Helm of Norfolk and Jennifer Moran of Virginia Beach won the half marathon with a finish time of 1:14:12 and 1:27:33, respectively. William Peterson of Norfolk and Amy Boyer of Virginia Beach finished the 10k with a time of 40:05 and 43:14, respectively.

David Kidd of Virginia Beach completed the 5k with a finish time of 15:36, followed by Virginia Beach’s Mallory Small with a time of 20:09.

This event is set to return on November 19-20, 2022.

Registration and introductory pricing is currently available at norfolkharbohalf.com.