NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-acre solar farm is coming to a former landfill in the Campostella area of Norfolk.

On Tuesday night, Norfolk City Council unanimously approved the project from Washington, D.C.-based Community Power Group, which has developed similar projects in Maryland and Massachusetts. It’ll be at 2400 Berkley Avenue Ext., the site of the former Campostella Landfill that closed in 1996.

The bid from Community Power Group approved by council allows for a 20-year lease term on the property, with the option to renew up to three additional five-year periods. Norfolk estimates $3.6 million in rent revenue from CPG over the course of a 35-year lease term.

The agreement also allows for residents to save an estimated 5-10% on their electric bill by signing up for a community solar program.

Members of council and community members praised Community Power’s outreach to local residents ahead of the vote.

“I want to thank you for stepping up and connecting with grassroot community members, and I hope that work and that support of the persons who care, live in Norfolk, continues,” said Councilwoman Danica Royster.

Royster says additional future work includes connecting with students at nearby Southside STEM Academy and other schools.

Community Power Group has applied to have the entire eight-megawatt facility connected with Dominion Energy, with five megawatts going toward the community program.