33-year-old man dead after vehicle strikes tree during overnight crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 33-year-old man has died following an overnight single-vehicle crash in Norfolk.
Police responded to the crash that happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.
When they got to the scene, officers say they found the driver, identified as 33-year-old Clayton Fisher, suffering from serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Initial investigation reveal that Fisher reportedly lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Investigators say both speed and alcohol appear to have been contributing factors to the crash.
No further information have been released.
