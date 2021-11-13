300 free Thanksgiving meals handed out by the Omegas of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Uplift Foundation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cars were bumper to bumper Saturday morning off Norfolk Square.

The drivers weren’t just sitting in traffic, they were waiting to get their car loaded with some good ol’ Thanksgiving food.



The drive-thru giveaway was made possible thanks to the Hampton Roads Uplift Foundation and the Omegas of Norfolk.

Nicholas Evans with the Lambda Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi says they do this every year, and it always grows.

“We hope that it tries to address some of the food insecurities we know exist in the Hampton Roads are,” said Evans.

300 meals were stuffed in trunks, seats, and floorboards, for those who needed it. The meals included all the works- turkeys, chicken, ham and vegetables.

You know what I love most about the holidays? The way people give out of their hearts ❤️ It was no different at a free Thanksgiving meal giveaway put on by the Omegas of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Uplift Foundation..cars were wrapped around the block early! pic.twitter.com/UnCf6U9p1I — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) November 13, 2021

“It makes a lot of difference for us; we can go ahead and have a nice Thanksgiving meal,” said Buxton Dukes as he waited in line.

For one woman, it was help she’ll be paying forward.



“Actually, what I’ll be doing with this meal is cooking and feeding the homeless, so it does make a difference it definitely helps us out we don’t have to come out of pocket as much so they’re helping us help others,” explained community member, Angel Dukes.

Evans hopes this sends a clear message to those in need— they’re here to help.

“I hope they recognize the Lambda Omega Chapter is here. We’re here to do whatever we can to provide service to the community,” smiled Evans.