30 local, Black nonprofit organizations receive nearly $1 million in grants

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 30 local, Black nonprofit organizations just received nearly $1 million in grants from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation.

The grants were awarded to local nonprofits with a majority Black board of directors, executive leadership and/or staff, and that primarily serve Black people. The grants will be paid over 2 years and can be used for a variety of programs and needs.

The grants come from the Black Community Partnership Fund which the Hampton Roads Community Foundation launched in 2020 to support Black nonprofits.

Grant recipients are: