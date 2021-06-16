30 local, Black nonprofit organizations receive nearly $1 million in grants

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 30 local, Black nonprofit organizations just received nearly $1 million in grants from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation.

The grants were awarded to local nonprofits with a majority Black board of directors, executive leadership and/or staff, and that primarily serve Black people. The grants will be paid over 2 years and can be used for a variety of programs and needs.

The grants come from the Black Community Partnership Fund which the Hampton Roads Community Foundation launched in 2020 to support Black nonprofits.

Grant recipients are:

  • Beauty for Ashes Contemporary School of Dance, $20,000
  • Black BRAND, $20,000
  • Blakely Weaver Counseling Center, Inc., $30,000
  • Buffalo Family and Friends Community Days, $10,000
  • Clever Communities In Action, $50,000
  • Community Outreach Coalition, $40,000
  • Don Carey REECH Foundation, $10,000
  • Edustar Performing Arts Society Inc. $10,000
  • Envision Lead Grow, Inc., $30,000
  • G.I.R.L.S. Club, $50,000
  • Garden of Hope, $50,000
  • Hearts Full of Grace Inc., $20,000
  • Hope U Inc., $50,000
  • I. Sherman Greene Chorale, Inc., $5,000
  • Kairos Freedom Schools of Virginia, Inc., $30,000
  • Life Enrichment Center of Norfolk, $50,000
  • Menchville House Ministries, Inc., $50,000
  • Mosaic Steel Orchestra, $50,000
  • New Vision Youth Services, Inc., $30,000
  • Nursing CAP, $10,000
  • Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, Inc., $50,000
  • Quality of Life Inc., $20,000
  • Southside Boys and Girls Club, $20,000
  • The Elders House, $10,000
  • TWP-The Youth Movement, $50,000
  • Visions of Truth Community Development Corporation, $50,000
  • Walk In It Inc., $45,000
  • Wesley Community Service Center, Inc., $50,000
  • Young Investor Group ,$10,000
  • Youth Outreach Urban Resources & Services, $50,000

