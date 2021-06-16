30 local, Black nonprofit organizations receive nearly $1 million in grants

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 30 local, Black nonprofit organizations just received nearly $1 million in grants from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation.
The grants were awarded to local nonprofits with a majority Black board of directors, executive leadership and/or staff, and that primarily serve Black people. The grants will be paid over 2 years and can be used for a variety of programs and needs.
The grants come from the Black Community Partnership Fund which the Hampton Roads Community Foundation launched in 2020 to support Black nonprofits.
Grant recipients are:
- Beauty for Ashes Contemporary School of Dance, $20,000
- Black BRAND, $20,000
- Blakely Weaver Counseling Center, Inc., $30,000
- Buffalo Family and Friends Community Days, $10,000
- Clever Communities In Action, $50,000
- Community Outreach Coalition, $40,000
- Don Carey REECH Foundation, $10,000
- Edustar Performing Arts Society Inc. $10,000
- Envision Lead Grow, Inc., $30,000
- G.I.R.L.S. Club, $50,000
- Garden of Hope, $50,000
- Hearts Full of Grace Inc., $20,000
- Hope U Inc., $50,000
- I. Sherman Greene Chorale, Inc., $5,000
- Kairos Freedom Schools of Virginia, Inc., $30,000
- Life Enrichment Center of Norfolk, $50,000
- Menchville House Ministries, Inc., $50,000
- Mosaic Steel Orchestra, $50,000
- New Vision Youth Services, Inc., $30,000
- Nursing CAP, $10,000
- Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, Inc., $50,000
- Quality of Life Inc., $20,000
- Southside Boys and Girls Club, $20,000
- The Elders House, $10,000
- TWP-The Youth Movement, $50,000
- Visions of Truth Community Development Corporation, $50,000
- Walk In It Inc., $45,000
- Wesley Community Service Center, Inc., $50,000
- Young Investor Group ,$10,000
- Youth Outreach Urban Resources & Services, $50,000