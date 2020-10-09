NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say three teenagers were injured — one seriously — Thursday night in a shooting on Campostella Road.
Dispatchers say the incident was in the 400 block of Campostella Road. It was reported at 8:06 p.m.
Police said one of the teens has life-threatening injuries.
The other two teens’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- 3 teenagers taken to hospital after shooting in Norfolk; 1 has serious injuries
- Man who camped on closed Disney island fined $100, banned for life
- Man shoots gun inside Suffolk Taco Bell after argument with employee
- ‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle coronavirus skeptics
- Report: Father denied brother, police’s request to break car window and remove child