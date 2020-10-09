3 teenagers taken to hospital after shooting in Norfolk; 1 has serious injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say three teenagers were injured — one seriously — Thursday night in a shooting on Campostella Road.

Dispatchers say the incident was in the 400 block of Campostella Road. It was reported at 8:06 p.m.

Police said one of the teens has life-threatening injuries.

The other two teens’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

