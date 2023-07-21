NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Jamal Tyreek Jones, the last of three co-defendants involved in a 2020 street racing crash on Chesapeake Boulevard that killed 59-year-old Lester Van Toliver, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and causing the death of another by racing in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Jones, 26, was the last of a trio to be sentenced in connection to the incident. Kylan Treonte Anderson-Jackson, 23, and Joshua Owen Spence were each sentenced last month. Anderson-Jackson was sentenced to three years in prison, while Spence was given a one-year sentence.

On April 5, 2020, a woman had been driving west on Bunsen Court in the Norview area with Toliver in the front passenger seat before crossing Chesapeake Boulevard toward Middleton Place when Anderson-Jackson’s vehicle crashed into her passenger side, according to a news release.

Anderson-Jackson, Spence and Jones were in separate vehicles at the time and were all driving southbound at at least 70 mph across three lanes of traffic when the crash took place.

Anderson-Jackson’s vehicle and the woman’s vehicle both went off the road into nearby bushes, and emergency personnel had to remove Toliver and the woman from their vehicle, with Toliver dying from his injuries.

Prosecutors said footage of the crash was captured by a witness with a dashboard camera, as well as exterior security cameras at Norview High School, and Anderson-Jackson told investigators after he was arrested that he was racing the co-defendants well above the 40 mph speed limit.

Anderson-Jackson pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to involuntary manslaughter, felony racing resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving on Dec. 5, and he was sentenced June 2. In addition to his active sentence, he received an additional eight years suspended on condition that he complete five years of uniform good behavior and three years of supervised probation.

Spence pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor racing, and in addition to his active sentence, he received an additional five years suspended on conditions that he complete three years of uniform good behavior and one year of supervised probation.

Jones, in addition to his active sentence, received an additional three-and-a-half years suspended on condition that he complete two years of uniform good behavior.