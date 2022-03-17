NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three people were shot Wednesday night on Granby Street in Norfolk.

According to police, officers were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday for two gunshot victims. When officers arrived at the hospital they learned that two teens, one 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, arrived by car. Both women had non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

About an hour later, a 20-year-old man arrived at Sentara Norfolk General with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Following the investigation, officers learned that the shooting happened near the 6600 block of Granby Street.