3 men taken to hospital after shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three men were shot and injured, one seriously, Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said the triple shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Granby Street.

One man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other two men arrived at the same hospital by private vehicle. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10