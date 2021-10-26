3 men taken to hospital after shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three men were shot and injured, one seriously, Tuesday night in Norfolk.
Norfolk police said the triple shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Granby Street.
One man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other two men arrived at the same hospital by private vehicle. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
