NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three people were injured following a late-night shooting in Norfolk.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 10:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 41st Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a “male and a female” suffering from gunshot wounds. The age of the victims has not yet been confirmed.

Both were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

While police were investigating the shooting, a man, the third victim, walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.