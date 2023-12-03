NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left him and two others injured on Sunday morning.

Norfolk detectives charged Khamry A. Gregory, 21, of Norfolk, with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, and two counts of discharging a firearm causing injury.

According to police dispatchers, officers were called to the 200 block of Faulk Road, between S. Military Highway and I-64, at 11 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wound.

A short time later, officers were notified by dispatchers that two other patients had arrived at Sentara Leigh Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Additional officers responded to the hospital and found a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds, later determined to be non life-threatening.

Detectives say the three acquaintances were involved in an altercation when the shooting occurred.

Community activist Bilal Muhammad drove through the community just hours after the shooting, telling 10 On Your Side how that felt knowing what happened.

“So, this really took a toll and turn on me and explaining, what is going on? This is something taking place that something happened maybe internally. But we really need to work on this, address this because the community needs to be informed,” he said.

He said shootings like this weaken entire communities.

“We’re losing our leaders, we’re losing our role models, we’re losing our community structure that strengthens our community. We’re losing them.”

This triple shooting came just two days after a man was shot and killed at a Norfolk 7-Eleven.

Bilal said one problem behind the rate of gun violence in the city right now is that too many people want to be followers.

“When there’s an incident occurring in one neighborhood, we want to go right on and try to trigger off that and do the same damage, but it’s hurting our family, it’s hurting ourselves, it’s hurting the Hampton Roads community.”

He said this shooting just shows how much the city must focus on community engagement.

“We’re here today to ask the community, let us take a look at this and let us talk to our neighbors and show our concern that we need to fix a situation like this before it escalates.“

Currently, Gregory is in the hospital being treated for life-threatening gunshot wounds. Once released from the hospital, he will be transported to Norfolk City Jail and held with bond.