NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Local firefighters responded to a fire late Tuesday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatchers, firefighters were called to the 7600 block of Merritt Street in Norfolk around 11:12 p.m. for the report of a fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home.

Crews respond to house fire in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Officials say the fire was marked under control at 11:57 p.m. and no injuries to either civilians or firefighters.

Three people were displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.