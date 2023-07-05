NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Local firefighters responded to a fire late Tuesday night in Norfolk.
According to dispatchers, firefighters were called to the 7600 block of Merritt Street in Norfolk around 11:12 p.m. for the report of a fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home.
Officials say the fire was marked under control at 11:57 p.m. and no injuries to either civilians or firefighters.
Three people were displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.