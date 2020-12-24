NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say three adults were displaced following a house fire on Christmas Eve.
Crews responded at 4:22 p.m. for the incident in the 3700 block of Atterbury Street in Norfolk.
No injuries were reported and the three individuals are being assisted by Red Cross.
Latest News
- Crews respond to house fire on Plantation Drive in Chesapeake
- 3 displaced following house fire in Norfolk on Christmas Eve
- Missing 90-year-old out of Manassas Park found safe
- Reed: US adversaries having a good ‘chuckle’ with Trump’s veto of defense bill
- Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 16