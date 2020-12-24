3 displaced following house fire in Norfolk on Christmas Eve

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say three adults were displaced following a house fire on Christmas Eve.

Crews responded at 4:22 p.m. for the incident in the 3700 block of Atterbury Street in Norfolk.

No injuries were reported and the three individuals are being assisted by Red Cross.

