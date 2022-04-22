NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been displaced after a fire at a home on Larkin Street in the Coleman Place neighborhood in Norfolk.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey says Norfolk firefighters were dispatched at 10:55 p.m. and found smoke showing from the roof and attic. There were initial reports that a resident was still in the home, but a search found that everyone had gotten out safely.

The fire was under control at 11:26 p.m. and fire officials determined it started in the kitchen.

The Red Cross is helping the three displaced residents.