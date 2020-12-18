3 days later, first person to receive COVID-19 in Virginia talks about how she feels

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been three days since Sentara administered the first coronavirus vaccine in Virginia to an environmental services tech in the emergency department at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

On Friday, she told 10 On Your Side about her experience and how she’s been feeling since she was vaccinated.

Yolanda Dumas made history early this week when she got the “shot” heard ’round Hampton Roads.

“We are now one Virginian closer to conquering the pandemic,” she said.

YDumas, along with several other front-line workers at Sentara, were some of the first in Virginia to receive the coveted covid vaccines.

“It felt good, just like a normal flu shot,” she said.

She says other than some soreness in her arm following the shot, she’s feeling great.

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling wonderful, my body feels great, I don’t have no symptoms at all,” she said.

And it definitely hasn’t slowed her down in her duties as an environmental services technician at Sentara. The job was actually part of the reason she knew she should get the vaccine.

“I have a family and I work here at the emergency room and I’m around a lot of COVID patients, so I have to protect myself and them as well. So, that’s what made me get the shot. I wasn’t nervous because I know it’s going to work. Like I said, I have faith in the FDA and I know it’s going to work,” she said.

The hospital has been keeping tabs on her as well.

“They check, like when I’m home off of work, they call and check up on me, asking how I’m feeling,” she said.

And it didn’t take long for friends and family to follow suit.

“They kept calling me the same day I took it saying ‘When can I get it, when can I get it?'” Dumas said.

And while that day may be a while from now, Dumas emphasized that those feeling hesitant to get the shot shouldn’t worry so much.

“Nothing to be scared of. Call your doctor. Ask your doctor. I think everyone should get it, to keep then safe and others,” she said.